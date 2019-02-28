Diana Deckard, 65, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at the True Life Apostolic, 211 Benton St. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Church.

Diana was born July 11, 1953, in Bloomington, IN to Paul E. and Mary Lou Axsom Gardner. On July 14, 1973, she married Randall S. Deckard in Bloomington, IN. She loved her family fiercely, her grandsons were her delight, and also loved her church family. Diana enjoyed hobbies of quilting and crafting and was a friend to all.

She is survived by her husband, Randall; her daughters, Amber (Ken) James of Columbia and Ashlie (Ezeriah) Gorley of Steele; and three grandsons, Braxton Gorley, Josiah Gorley and Carson James; and her mother, Mary Lou Gardner of Bloomington, IN.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Theodore Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the True Life Apostolic, 211 Benton St., Columbia, MO 65203.

