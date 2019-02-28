Mary Alice Coil, 93, of Auxvasse passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at King’s Daughters Home in Mexico.

She was born on March 14, 1925 in Callaway County, Missouri, the daughter of the late Charley Carson Deardorff and the late Sarah Elizabeth “Lizzy” (Hendrex) Deardorff.

On November 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Coil. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2016.

Mary Alice was a member of Auxvasse Christian Church, Harrison Club, and Happy Homemakers. She enjoyed playing BINGO, reading, and shopping. She found true happiness in being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mary Alice is survived by son, Ricky Wayne Coil (Luz) of Auxvasse; sons-in-law, Gary Spradlin of Auxvasse, and John Moore of Auxvasse; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Cindy Spradlin and Vicky Moore; brothers, Stanley, Joe and Fred Deardorff; and sisters, Lucille Boyd, and Ora Bell Moss.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Reverend Heather Patten officiating. Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Auxvasse Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to Shriners Children’s Hospital, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

