Orlandis “OJ” Harris, 36, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Monroe County Hospital in Albia, IA.

Celebration of Life ceremonies will be held on Saturday, March 2, at H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Columbia at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.