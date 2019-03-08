Victor Allen “Bud” Miller, 77, of Columbia passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Bud was born on July 18, 1941 in Paterson, NJ, the son of Robert and Lulu (Kretsch) Miller, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a Deputy Sheriff in Monroe County, IN, where he met and married his wife, Helen. She survives at the home. He also worked as a computer programmer in several states before retiring to Missouri. He was a proud graduate of Indiana University and served in the US Army Reserves.

Besides his wife, Bud is survived by his children, Linda (Phil) Sexton of MN, Rick (Robin) Rainbolt of NC, and Valorie (Brian) Livingston of MO; grandchildren, Taylor Livingston, Sydney Livingston, Nathan Moench, Natalie Sexton and Nicole Sexton; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Hanrahan.

Memorials may be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, 1200 N 7th Street, Columbia, MO 65201.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.