Patrick Ryan Schnake, 40, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mexico with Rev. Dr. Woody Berry officiating. Private Family Entombment will be in the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium.

Visitation is Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.

Patrick was born on March 5, 1979 in Mexico, the son of Mark and Sharon (Potts) Schnake. On November 29th in 2003, he married Michelle Gentry.

Patrick was a 1997 graduate of Mexico High School. He attended the University of Missouri and obtained his MBA. While in Mexico, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was currently attending The Crossing in Columbia. Patrick was also an avid sports fan supporting Mizzou Tigers wrestling & football, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and coaching his children’s youth athletics.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Gentry Schnake of Columbia; three children, Tylee Williams Schnake, Kaiden Schnake and Maddox Schnake, all of Columbia; his parents, Mark and Sharon Schnake of Mexico; and one brother, Jason (Alison) Schnake and their children, Kellen, Maxwell and Annaliese Schnake, all of Naperville, Illinois.

Patrick was preceded in death by grandparents, Melvin Schnake, Bib and Pat Potts.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rock Bridge Softball Team in honor of his daughter or the Mexico High School Wrestling/Football Programs, two sports Patrick enjoyed playing in high school. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

