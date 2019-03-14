Forrest Edward “Frosty” Mueller, 91, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Brendan Catholic Church with Fr. Dylan Schrader officiating. Military honors will follow Mass at the church.

Visitation is Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will be at 7 p.m.

Frosty was born August 8, 1927 in Jefferson City, the son of Forrest George and Florence Katherine (Linhardt) Mueller. On August 7, 1954 at St. Peter’s Church in Jefferson City, he married Helen L. Vivion.

Mr. Mueller graduated from Eugene High School and then obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Missouri. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II and the Korean War.

Frosty had owned and operated Frosty’s Standard Service in Mexico from 1957-1968 until running Frosty’s Amoco in Kingdom City from 1968-1984. He then relocated to Frosty’s Amoco in Jefferson City from 1984-1993. At that time, he built Frosty’s Auto Clinic. His son, Stephen, runs that business today.

Frosty was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church and a 50 year member of the Knights of Columbus, where he obtained 4th degree. He had attended a Cursillo, CHRP and was a member of the Mexico VFW. Frosty had been a Cub Scout Leader and coached Khoury League for his kids’ ball teams. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Mueller of the home; four sons, Stephen Mueller of Jefferson City, Bruce (Darla) Mueller of Mexico, Kevin (Jennifer) Mueller of St. Louis and Jeff (Ruth) Mueller of Brooklyn, New York; four grandchildren, Kristen, Josie, Lindsey and Zachary; one step-granddaughter, Michelle Hilderman; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Frosty was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Memorial donations may be made to the Vitae Society or St. Brendan Catholic Church. Both may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com