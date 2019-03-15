Donald Welter, 86, of Columbia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 16, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkade Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time for the service. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Don was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Kelso to Joseph and Teresa Heuring Welter and they preceded him in death. On Nov. 3, 1973 he married Carnetta Underwood in Cape Girardeau. He was a member of Parkade Baptist Church and Gideon’s International. Don retired in 1992 after a career in management with J. C. Penney and Walmart but enjoyed over twenty years greeting and meeting people at Sam’s Club.

Survivors include his wife, Carnetta of Columbia; siblings, Sharon Lappe of Perryville and Dale Welter of Creve Coeur, IL; and five step-children, Samual Welker and Daniel Welker, both of Cape Girardeau, Susan Welker of Hannibal, Kathleen Horn of Jackson and George Welker of Carrolton, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings, Jerome Welter, Florence Diebold, Bob Welter, Helen Ann Ressel and Gary “Coop” Welter; and one step-daughter, Dianne Sebaugh.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

