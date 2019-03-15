Carl Willis Cole

Carl Willis Cole, age 72, who lived at 1809 Polk Street, Chillicothe,

Missouri, passed away on March 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by

his family.

Carl, “Coley”, was born March 26, 1946, the son of John Willis and Ada

Grace (Hicklin) Cole in Chillicothe. He graduated from Chillicothe High

School in 1964. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in

Mathematics from Central Missouri State University in 1970, and

served in the United States Air Force Reserve from 1968-1973. He

married Marna Elaine (Buck) Cole in 1970 who continues to live in the

family home.

He was a member of the Mount Olive Baptist Church, and the

Chillicothe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. His

passions were his family, the family farm, Livingston County history,

practical jokes, and lake life.

He is also survived by their four children and ten grandchildren:

Michael Willis Cole and wife Candace and their children Reece Willis,

Katherine Elaine, and Emma Grace of Liberty, MO; Dr. Morgan Elizabeth

Cole and husband Dr. Ryan Moore and their children Margaret

Elizabeth and Simon Thomas of Washington, DC; Dr. Melanie Allison

Barnes and husband Christopher and their children Cole David and

Morgan Daniel of St. Joseph, MO; and Manion Lawrence Cole and wife

Karen, and their children Maddox Manion, Logan Charles, and Grayson

Nicholas, of Webster Groves, MO. Carl was preceded in death by his

parents and his sister, Mildred Marie Cole.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe,

Missouri, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with burial

immediately following at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chillicothe,

Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral

Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 5:00

p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home,

Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 12 noon until

7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

the Livingston County Humane Society and/or the Spring Hill Cemetery

Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O.

Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made

at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home,

Chillicothe, Missouri.