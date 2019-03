Jimmie Lee Sutton, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, at True Life Apostolic Church, 211 Benton St., Columbia, MO, 65203 at 12:00 p.m.. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.