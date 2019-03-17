Harold Welborn, 87 of Centralia, died peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Centralia.

A celebration of Harold’s life will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Fenton Funeral Chapel.

Harold was born on July 10, 1931 in Mt. Ayr, IA, the son of Lonnie and Ruth (Stacy) Welborn.

Harold married Jane Peacock England on July 21, 1979 in Centralia, and she survives.

Along with his wife Jane, Harold is survived by his children, Denise Hatfield (Larry) of Centralia, Marc Welborn (Mary) of St. Albans, Janet Schnell (David) of Middle Grove, Joao Custodia (Judith) of Lima, Peru, Julie England of Kansas City, Tad England of Centralia, Tim England of Long Beach, CA; grandchildren, Michele Kuntz (Mark), Dakota Welborn (Kelly), Dustin Welborn (Sarah), Andrew Welborn (Eliza), Lauren McClimans (Jason), Christopher Hatfield (Lindsey), Haley England, Jayce England; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janice Bowlin (Bill) of Tulsa, OK, Bill Welborn (Glenda) of Clinton.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents.

Harold was employed by Hubbell Power Systems 1966 to 1995, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, a member of Abou Ben Shriners, a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge#292 in Lamar, a member of the First Christian Church of Centralia, and an avid outdoorsman his entire life.

Memorial donations are suggested to the First Christian Church in Centralia, in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

