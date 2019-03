Larry Dean Sapp, aka "Uncle Larry", 80, of Olathe, KS, passed on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House surrounded by immediate family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel.

Born June 10, 1938 to Frank and Opal (Tremain) Sapp in Columbia, but considered Boonville to be his true hometown.

Memorial Donations in Larry's name suggested to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.

