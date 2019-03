Mark Edward Lester, 53, of Slater, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

There will be two services celebrating his life; the first will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at Life Church, 300 N. Walnut, Slater. The second service will also be held Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Tryst Falls Park, 25601 MO-92, Excelsior Springs.

Condolences may be shared at www.bachyager.com.