Edward E. Young, 83, of Montgomery City, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the St. Andrews New Florence Care Center in New Florence, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City. Visitation will be held Monday from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.