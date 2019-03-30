Jeanette Elaine Napier-Doty, 61, of Sturgeon, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Winn Cemetery in Sturgeon.

Jeanette was born on April 5, 1957 in San Jose, CA, the daughter of Harold and Lois (Jennings) Napier.

On May 21, 1999, Jeanette married Randy Doty at the Ponderosa Ranch, and he survives.

Along with her husband Randy, Jeanette is survived by daughters Christina Clinkenbeard of San Jose, CA, and Elaina Reed (Chris McGee) of Sturgeon; a granddaughter, Addy McGee; sisters Carol (Jerry) Hanna, Debbie (Kurt) Bushman, Ilo (Tim), Amy (Lyle) Bangart; and brothers David (Trudy), Ralph (Theresa), Mark (Linda) and Jeff (Cathy) Bates.

Jeanette was preceded in death by a brother, Gordy, and her parents.

Memorial donations are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

