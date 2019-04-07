James (Jim) Elton Sublett, 82, was called home by the God he faithfully served on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Sanibel Community Church on Sanibel Island, FL.

Jim was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Athens, WV, the eldest of six children born to the late Howard and Dorothy Sublett. When Jim was a child his family moved from Covington, VA to Baltimore, MD where he was educated and graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School. He served in the United States Army for a short time. Jim went to night school at Johns Hopkins University while working at Black and Decker and raising a family.

In 1970 Jim, his first wife Pat, and their daughter Sandi, moved to the Chicago area where he was the Vice President of Desa Industries. Later after a divorce, he moved to Columbia to work for McGraw Edison.

It was in Columbia that Jim would meet and marry the love of his life Donna. In the early 80s Jim, along with some business associates, bought out a division of McGraw Edison and formed Toastmaster, Inc. These business savvy individuals made Toastmaster profitable and it was later sold to Magic Chef.

A few years after the birth of his second child, Jim and Donna fell in love with Southwest Florida, at first living on their boat, the Sun Gypsy, at South Seas Plantation. Then under duress, Jim bought a home on Sanibel because Donna said, “No child of mine is going to school from a boat.” They moved to Fort Myers, FL when Susan was in high school.

Jim’s first years in SWFL were spent in retirement, which he enjoyed, but not nearly as much as he enjoyed working. His brilliant and engaging mind was always turning as to how he could make money. He often said he never considered what he did as work. He loved every job he ever had.

In the mid-90s Jim ventured into the homebuilding business, culminating in him being the Managing Partner of First Home Builders from 1997-2005. During his tenure at First Home Builders, sales went from 10 homes per month to 500 homes per month. First Home Builders was later sold to K.Hovnanian in 2005.

Jim found himself retired again but never strayed too far from his love of business. He became a valuable mentor to many in the SWFL business community. Jim also served as the Council Chairman of Sanibel Community Church for several years and was a member of the Canterbury School Board of Trustees. He was supportive of the basketball programs at Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida Southwestern College and the American Heart Association.

Those who know Jim personally know he had a unique sense of humor, which will be missed, as will his sparkling brown eyes. He was quite the storyteller, whether it be tales of his mischievousness from childhood or explaining the complexities of how something worked, his audience always listened attentively. Jim also spoke fluent Japanese, a skill that he learned while doing business in Japan for Black and Decker and later Desa Industries. Jim loved McDonald’s ice cream cones, dogs, especially his favorite Pekingese, Punkie, reading about WWII, doing crossword puzzles and most recently building LEGO models such as the United States Capitol Building. He enjoyed summers in the mountains of Western North Carolina and traveling the world with Donna.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Donna; and his daughters, Sandi (Mark) Sanner and Susan (Drew) Chicone. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Matthew, Lukas and Lucy; by his siblings, Mary (Les) Arthur, Ellie (Chuck) Bockner, Helen (Mike) Leek, and Chuck (Carolyn) Sublett); as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and his aunt Peggy Ellis.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Harry Sublett.

Memorial Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the following: Canterbury School, Attn: George Pappas, 8141 College Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33919 or Sanibel Community Church, Youth Ministries, 1740 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel FL 33957.