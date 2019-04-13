Charles Gilbert Martin Jr., 65, of Ashland, passed away April 12, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday April 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with burial following in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday April 14 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Charlie was born Jan. 31, 1954 in Columbia, the son of Gilbert Martin and Betty Ranz. He married Denise Mistler on Oct. 16, 1992 in Belle. He was a trucker, hauling over the road. Charlie was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hartsburg.

Survivors include, his wife, Denise; his mother, Betty Glaab (Ed Griffin) of Ashland; four sons, Joe (Megan) Martin, Andrew (Tina) Martin of Ashland, Daniel (Quinn) Martin of Nixa and Chris Martin of Lenexa, KS; one daughter, Leslie Martin of Ashland; two brothers, Mike (Connie) Martin and Richard (Christy) Martin of Ashland; nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Jadon, Colton, Clayten, Lexi, Alie, Justus, Evelyn and Mahala; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery or Central Missouri Honor Flight in care of the family PO Box 68 Ashland Mo 65010.