Gilbert Bell, 87, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

A Celebration of Life has taken place privately. Inurnment has been in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Bell was born Dec. 20, 1931, in Corder, to Thomas Philip and Eula Opal Smith Bell. He was raised in Higginsville and graduated from Higginsville High School in 1950. In 1951, he married Barbara Joann Beck of Higginsville. Gilbert’s career in grocery store management led to moves to Warrensburg, Moberly, Jefferson City and lastly, Columbia. His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching Mizzou football and basketball games.

Mr. Bell is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Joann; and their six children, Brenda Campbell (Wally) of Columbia, Vincent Bell (Melissa) of Hallsville, Suzanne Bell of Kansas City, David Bell (Carolyn) of Hallsville, Mary Bell of Columbia, and James Bell (Julie) of Paola, KS; as well as eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, George and Gerald Lee Bell.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

