Ronald Sherwood Hutchinson, 79, of rural Salisbury, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home.

A memorial/joy service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Armstrong Baptist Church.

He was born Feb. 15, 1940 in Salisbury, the son of Marvin Freeman and Hildred (Parks) Hutchinson.

A graduate of Salisbury High School in 1958, he attended the University of Missouri for a year. He served in the U. S. National Guard for over 10 years.

Ronald married Sharon Elaine Whitesitt on Oct. 14, 1962. He was a lifelong farmer and livestock producer. About 1985, Ron discovered the world of fiber arts and he never looked back. First learning to spin wool from his own flock of sheep, he then went on to hand weaving. He and Sharon participated in many heritage craft festivals throughout the area. He was an excellent spinning and weaving teacher and shared his skills with all who were interested.

He united with First Baptist Church, Salisbury, at an early age, and served that church and Pleasant Woods Baptist Church throughout the years, as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, deacon and organist and pianist. He was a member of the Roanoke Presbyterian Church at the time of his death. In recent years, he sang with the Armstrong Community Choir as they presented their Easter and Christmas cantatas.

He was a member and was presently serving as president of the Salisbury City Cemetery Board. He was serving as president of the Arrow Rock Weaving Guild, and was a member of the Columbia Spinners and Weavers Guild and the Kansas City Weaving Guild. He had previously served on the Salisbury R-IV School Board.

Surviving him are his wife Sharon of the home; son Michael Hutchinson and his wife, Carmen, of Neosho; daughter, Abigail Lundblade and her husband, Robert, of Manhattan, KS; two brothers, Kenneth Hutchinson and his wife Patricia of Columbia, and Loren Dale Hutchinson and his wife Tanya of Lee's Summit; three grandchildren, Alexandra (Robert) Hutchinson Fisk, Aidan Gaines and Taryn Gaines; two step-grandchildren, Ryan (Dawn) Carr and Staford (Megan) Young; one step great-granddaughter, Nova Carr; a former son-in-law, Sid Hamilton; a former daughter-in-law, Shana Prewitt Hopkins; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Faye Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salisbury Cemetery Association, Friends of Arrow Rock or the Chariton County Historical Society.

Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.