Billy Burke McGlasson, 95, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2019 at Colony Pointe Senior Living in Columbia.

A Masonic service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church in Columbia. An additional service will be conducted at 3 p.m. later that day at Airsman- Hines Funeral Home, 107 East Cross Street, Winchester, IL 62694. Burial with full military honors will follow in Bowers Cemetery in Alsey, IL.

Billy was born in Alsey, IL on May 23, 1923, the son of the late Jess McGlasson and Edith Hoots McGlasson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. On Oct. 10, 1947 he was united in marriage to Wanda Marine McGlasson, who preceded him in passing. Living in Columbia most of his life, Billy worked in construction, first with McGlasson Brothers Construction Company which he owned with his brothers, and then as a Union Carpenter. He built the sundial as well as other stone pieces in Shelter Gardens, the Firestone Baars Chapel on the Stephen’s College campus, the Parkade Plaza, several buildings on the University of Missouri/Columbia campus as well as numerous other buildings throughout central Missouri. He was a member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, being initiated at the George Washington Lodge #9 in St. Louis on April 11, 1955 and was made a Master Mason in June of the same year. Billy enjoyed music and in his younger years and sang with his three brothers. He and Wanda belonged to the Saturday Nighters dance club for many years, dancing to the sounds of big bands and wwing. He was an ardent supporter of Mizzou football and basketball, traveling to away games as far away as Hawaii to cheer them on. He was also a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Billy leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his siblings, Ronald, Paul, Pauline, Boyd, and Betty; a daughter, Julie Gay McGlasson; and a niece, Melissa McGlasson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Masonic Home of Missouri and Alsey Baptist Church in Alsey, IL.

