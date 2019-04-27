Dorothy Mae Skaggs, 89, of Harrisburg, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Harrisburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at Red Rock Methodist Church in Harrisburg. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Clark Chickering officiating. Burial will be in Red Rock Cemetery.

Dorothy was born on Oct. 18, 1929 in Boone County, the daughter of Wilbert and Lorene (Chick) Proctor, who preceded her in death. She was married on March 6, 1947 in Columbia to Otis Leon Skaggs, who preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2016.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Skaggs (Jeanie) of Higbee, and Danny Skaggs (Debby) of Harrisburg; two daughters, Rita Brenton (Carl) of Little Rock, AR, and Tina Carter (Kent) of Harrisburg; two brothers, Estill Proctor and Wesley Proctor; one sister, Joyce Beuer; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Ronald Skaggs; four sisters and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Rock Cemetery, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

