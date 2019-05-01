Frances P. Frink, 79, of Fayette, peacefully slipped into her eternal rest at 6 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019.

Visitation for Mrs. Frink will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 2, at Faith Family Church in Fayette. A funeral service honoring Fran’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, at Faith Family Church, with Pastor Jamie Page officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

Fran was born in Howard County on Oct. 14, 1939, to her parents John R. and Margaret (Dye) Miller. She met her husband Lecil during high school, and they married Oct. 27, 1956, at the Assembly of God Church in Boonville. Together, they have enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

During her journey, Fran touched many lives through faith and a genuine love for people. Fran stayed very active over the years. She worked as a secretary for the elementary school, a bank teller, and held an integral part in the family farm operation. She most recently assisted and enjoyed working with Mark and Michael at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home. Fran also served her church, Faith Family, as secretary and often participated with her husband in the ministry. Fran’s devotion to God, her family, and her church, were exemplary and praiseworthy. It brought her great joy to pray for family, friends, and the people of Fayette. Fran will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on through her family and close friends.

Survivors include her husband, Lecil Frink of Fayette; daughter, Dianna (Jeff) Thompson of Des Moines, IA; three granddaughters, Rachel Frink of Columbia, Beth Frink of Springfield, and Maggie Thompson of Des Moines, IA; sister, Peggy (Dan) Rizer of Winter Haven, FL; and daughter-in-law, Linda (Joe) Bex of Springfield.

In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her son, Mike.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Family Church Youth Center.

Final Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette.