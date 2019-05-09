Vicky Miserez, 63, long time RE/MAX Boone Realty realtor and friend, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the evening in her home from a 9-year battle with cancer with her husband, Bill Carter, at her side.

Visitation viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Unity of Columbia church located at 1600 West Broadway. Her memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at the church with an additional viewing prior at 10:30 a.m.

Vicky is survived by her husband, William Carter; two sons, Chad Bryan Carter (Amy) and Kyle Brandon Carter (Jenny), both in the Air Force; four grandsons, Noah and Benjamin, Caleb and Caden; siblings, Ricky Gatzemeyer and Jackie Engebretson (Chubbs); and mother-in-law, Phyllis M. Carter.

Memorials are suggested to Boone County 4-H Foundation; Vicky Miserez Memorial; P.O. Box 400; Columbia, MO; 65205-0400.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.