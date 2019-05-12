Bobby “Bob” Akin, 87, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be following at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Bob was born on July 13, 1931 in Columbia, to George and Lee (Starnes) Akin. He married Lois Jean Burks on Dec. 23, 1949, and she preceded him in death.

Bob was a local building and development contractor for over 50 years. He served as president of the Columbia Home Builders Association. During his career Bob was involved with the development of Rothwell Heights, Rollingwood, Trails West and Georgetown subdivisions. Bob, along with partners, helped to establish Mid-City Lumber Company. He was a member of the Columbia City Council in the 1970s. He was a board member for the Senior Center and was instrumental in helping the organization acquire its new building. Bob was also a member of the local Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge. After retirement, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting the Lake of the Ozarks. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with his cats, Buster and Callie.

Bob is survived by the love of his life, Jan Bradley; his three children, Jackie March (Steve) of Hallsville, Robert Akin (Viola) of Columbia and Kevin Akin of Rocheport. Bob had six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Leno Norris Akin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Senior Activity Center, 1121 Business Loop 70 East, Columbia, Missouri 65201.

