Robert F. Denham, 87, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Union Baptist Church with Rev. Glenn Forman officiating.

Robert was born on September 17, 1931 in Audrain County, the son of Peter Fulkerson and Amy (Shock) Denham. On November 23, 1949 in Mexico, Robert married Darlene Albright. She passed away on June 15, 2015.

Mr. Denham had worked for Stamper Feed in Centralia, C & E Refractories in Van-Far area, and GM Supply in Columbia. He was a member of Union Baptist Church and recently had attended the First United Pentecostal Church in Mexico.

Robert was a member of the Missouri Haflinger Association. He loved working with horses, trail rides, woodworking and carpentry. In his earlier days, he enjoyed waterskiing.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert S. (Mary) Denham of Mexico, Alan (Debbie) Denham of Shelbina, Wesley Aaron (Julia) Denham of Mexico and Sara (Kenneth) Allen of Mexico; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Robbin) Denham, Crystal (Rob) Dycus, Amanda (Brian) Friesz, Kyle Denham, Amanda Denham, Breanna (Delbert) Bennett, Erin Nicole Denham, and Leigha Denham; 14 great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Denham, Amelia Denham, Gatlin Denham, Robert Riley Dycus, Walker Dycus, Taylor Marie Friesz, Braydon Friesz, Ryder Friesz, Julieona Garnett, Wesley Levi Garnett, Paige Bennett, Avarie Bennett, Jaida Cannon, and Cadence Cannon; one brother, William Denham of Centralia; and one sister, Marie Hutchens of Centralia.

In addition to his wife, Darlene, Robert was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Mark Denham; and five siblings.

Memorial donations may be made to the Union Baptist Church, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Arrangements by Arnold Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com





