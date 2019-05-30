Judy Polson, 74, of Fayette, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

A funeral honoring Mrs. Polson’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Fayette City Cemetery.

Judith Gail Polson was born Oct. 1, 1944 in Columbia, a daughter to the late Benjamin and Naomi (Jennings) Estes. Judy graduated from Southern Boone High School, the class of 1962. Soon after graduating, Judy married Charles Sappington. He preceded her in death in 1986. In 1989, Judy married Hubert Polson at their homeplace in Columbia. Hubert preceded her in death Aug. 30, 2010. Judy worked for Exchange Bank in Fayette for the last 15 years as the Accounts Payable Manager. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, particularly hand-making dolls and doll clothes. She loved going to flea markets with her friends and stocking up on various items. Judy also loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Chris Sappington of Fayette; four step-sons, Jimmy Polson of Fayette, Charlie (Dina) Polson of Glasgow, Troy (Sarah) Polson of Green Bay, WI and Chris (Beth) Polson of Columbia; a step daughter, Micki Polson of Fayette; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; six sisters, Joy Woods of Ashland, Sharon Rouse of Columbia, Donna (Mike) Luebbert of Ashland, Patty (Steve) Brink of Millersburg, Penny (David) Wagers of New Bloomfield and Nancy (Jewel) Hoskins of Las Vegas, NV; and a brother, Ricky (Connie) Rouse of Ashland.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Judy was preceded in death by her son Scotty Sappington.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Missouri Cancer Associates, in care of the funeral home.