Donald M. Floyd, 74, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until start of the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, New Franklin.

Don was born on April 4, 1945 in Humansville to Ralph and Mildred Morrison Floyd. On May 22, 1965, he married Kay Walker in New Franklin. Don was a 1963 graduate of New Franklin High School and attended Moeler Barber College in 1964. He worked at Mack’s Barber Shop in Columbia from 1964 to 1969. In 1969 Don went to work at Forum Barber Shop, became co-owner in 1974 and retired from there in 2016 after 52 years serving as a barber.

Don was a sports enthusiast, following the Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, Truman State Football, Columbia College Women’s Soccer and watching his grandkids compete in their sports programs.

Don is survived by his wife, Kay Walker Floyd of Columbia; two sons, Scott Floyd (Denise) of Warsaw and Travis Floyd (Kristin) of Columbia; brother, Dale Floyd (Sue) of Brookfield; sister, Patricia Boggs (Melvin) of New Franklin; four grandchildren, Jake Floyd, Allison Floyd, Megan Floyd and Jessica Floyd.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

