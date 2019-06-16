Edith Marie (Biri) Matlock, 70, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home.

There is a Private Viewing (family only) at Parker-Millard Funeral Home in Columbia. A Memorial Service with the cremains is scheduled from 12 to 4:30 p.m. on July 14 at the County Downs Club House, Chesley Dr. Columbia, MO 65202.

She graduated in 1967 as Valedictorian from St. Vincent’s High School in Perryville.

She held a Master’s degree in health care finance administration and she worked most recently with the University Physicians in Columbia. She and her husband were avid travelers and saw much of the world over the past 25 years. She collected Mary Engelbreit items and enjoyed crocheting.

Edie was one of twins born to the late Roy William and Edna Marie Biri. Edie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Morris (Mag) Matlock and two children: Dr. Eric Matlock (Katie) of Union; Amy Matlock of Columbia; three granddaughters: Alarica and Mikaela Matlock and Sasha Ross.

Edie is survived by four siblings: her twin, Sr. Ethel Marie Biri, SSND of St. Louis; Deacon Walt Biri (Linda) of Jackson; Michael Biri (Lisa) of Fruitland; Joan Danley of Dothan, AL. She is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, and 18 great nieces and nephews. Her brother, John (Sharon) Biri of Farmington, preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.