Glenda Berniece Salmon, 74, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, June18, 2019 at University Hospital.

Visitation will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, with funeral services at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery.

Glenda was born March 13, 1945, the daughter of Marion Crane and Wilmoth (Bennett) Crane. She was truly a child of Boone County, living most of her life on the family farm. She was a hard working woman who provided for her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, needle work, quilting and other forms of crafts. She was a person of faith and took strength from her church family at Nashville Baptist Church. Glenda was a long-time employee of the Columbia Daily Tribune, where she edited obituaries. More than anything, she loved spending time with friends and family. Her dedication and unconditional love for her children and grandchildren was above all. Glenda was compassionate and determined. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Glenda is survived by her children, Bryon (Pam) Salmon, Tammy (Jay) Wilson and Matt (Kris) Salmon; grandchildren, Brayden, Brooke, Reid, Kristi and Ryan; two brothers, Tim (Loretta) Crane and Jeff (Rena) Crane; one sister, Becky (Keith) Strawn; one sister-in-law, Patty Crane; and a host of relatives.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janice Crane; and two brothers, Tiry Crane and Danny Crane.

Memorials may be made to the Old Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.