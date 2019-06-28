Genevieve “Jean” Cousineau, 86, a retired teacher and entrepreneur, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Boone Hospital.

Memorial Services and Visitation will be announced at a later date.

She was born June 30, 1932 in Fond du Lac, Wis. to William and Genevieve Carey.

She spent her childhood in Fond du Lac. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree. She lived and taught in Fond du Lac until her marriage to Wes Cousineau. They lived in Duluth, Minn. briefly before moving to Rochester, Minn. where they lived for 18 years, before moving to Columbia. After she taught school in Duluth and Rochester, she continued to teach in Columbia at Fairview school.

Upon retirement, she and her husband, Wes, owned and operated Cousineau Produce, growing hydroponic tomatoes and cucumbers that were sold at local supermarkets. She had a friendly and outgoing personality and enjoyed her outings with her “Red Hat” and “Purple Ensemble” groups, and her canasta friends. She also enjoyed her many friends at Murry’s, where she often went for the food and atmosphere.

Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always very energetic, enjoyed and took pride in her baking, gardening and housekeeping. She always enjoyed decorating for holidays inside and outside as well.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jeanie Shaneberger and her husband Tim Shaneberger of Columbia and Mary Willard and her husband Baron Willard of Spokane, Wash.; a son, Mark Cousineau and his wife Amy of Highlands, Calif.; and four grandchildren, Grant, Megan and Lauren Shaneberger of Columbia, and Chloe Cousineau of Highlands.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wes Cousineau; and her brother, Bill Carey.

