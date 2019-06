Dana Ray Day Sr., 58, of Jefferson City, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Villa Marie Nursing Home in Jefferson City.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Second Christian Church in Jefferson City. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Services are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Columbia.