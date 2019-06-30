Judith Kay Jarvis-Bodani, 81, of Columbia (formerly of Ventura County, Calif.), passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Bluffs in Columbia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Broadway Christian Church in Columbia. A second memorial service will be held in Ventura, Calif. in early September to scatter her ashes per her wishes.

Judith was adopted on Aug. 4, 1937 in Stillwater, Okla., as the daughter of Joe and Rose (Ryerson) Jarvis, who preceded her in death. She was married on Aug. 4, 1955 in Stillwater to Dale Grimes, who preceded her in death. She then married Michael Bodani in 1989 in Ventura, who preceded her in death in 2004. Judith’s career included working as office manager for several different medical offices in Ventura County. She was an active member of Broadway Christian Church and also volunteered as a chaplain for Hospice Compassus.

Judith loved all things butterfly related; was a Red Hat Lady (and threw great parties to celebrate them); loved the gift of gab; and she never met a stranger (young or old) that she wouldn’t adopt and make part of the family. Her love of travel took her to Costa Rica and Kenya on medical mission trips. She valued her friendships, near and far, and actively maintained correspondence with everyone so that news could be shared to one and all. Everyone who knew her, from 1 to 99, called her Nana. We believe she single handedly kept Hallmark Card stores in business for years with sending cards to everyone she met, not just once or twice, but annually recognized family and friend’s celebrations.

Family members that will celebrate her life include her two children, Gretchen Gutierrez of Cathedral City, Calif. and Gregory Grimes (Sara) of Columbia; one brother, Richard Jarvis; three grandchildren, Andrea Mihaylo (Kyle) of Yukon, Okla., Drake Grimes of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Deacon Grimes of Columbia; and one great-granddaughter, Colby Mihaylo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.