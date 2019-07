Carol M. (Kehoe) Bish, 65, of St. Louis (formerly of the Moberly area), passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 due to renal failure.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at the Cater Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15 at the St. Pius X Church. Committal prayers and burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery.