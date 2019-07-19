Everett Joe Richard Varvil, 90, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Apache Junction, Ariz.

A memorial service will be held in Mexico, Mo. at a later date. Burial arrangements at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico will be handled by Arnold Funeral Home.

Richard was born on Dec. 8, 1928, in Woodbury, Ill., to Clarence Filmore and Grace Ann Allen Varvil. He was married to Dorothy Louise Burkett on May 30, 1946, in Altamont, Ill.

Richard lived many years in Mexico. He owned a water delivery business, did drywall construction and worked as Supervisor at Mexico Refractories/Kaiser Refractories, where many may remember him being called “Ed.” He was very skilled and creative in all aspects of construction and built several family homes in Mexico and Lake of the Ozarks. After moving to Lake of the Ozarks, he continued in the construction business. He and Dorothy often entertained family and friends at their lake home, and, in 1985, they moved to Apache Junction, to enjoy the warmer climate. They both enjoyed camping and fishing.

He is survived by his three sons, Don (Chyerl) Varvil of Columbia, Mike (Carol Brown) of Ashland and Jim (Wanda) Varvil of Parker, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Gary) Ashby, Mark (Amy) Varvil, Philip (Melanie Casey) Varvil, Jason (Jenny) Varvil, Adam (Shelly) Varvil, Grant (Rachel) Varvil, Kyle (Chenoa) Varvil, and step-granddaughter Ginger (Patrick) Devine; 12 great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Kathryn (Neill) Burkett; nephews David (Michelle) Burkett and Ronald (Barbara) Kesterson; and nieces Lori (Dave) Mayerhoefer and Allyne Kesterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy on Aug. 27, 2014; sister Marie Kesterson; niece Joan Clayton; and brother-in-law Robert Burkett.