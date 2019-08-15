Sheila M. Foster, 78, of New London, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Sheila M. Foster, 78, of New London, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Rev. Tom Lemons will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.

Friends and family are invited to Sheila's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home. In honor of Sheila, the family suggests wearing something purple or lavender, Sheila’s favorite colors to the visitation or funeral service.

Sheila was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Hannibal, to Harold Benjamin and Isabel Stickhost Morrison.

She was married to Charles "Charlie" E. Foster on Dec. 11, 1960, at the Southside Christian Church, in Hannibal. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Jeanine Balzer (Kendrick "Rick") of Macomb, Ill.; and one son, Darren D. Foster (Jenni) of Kirkwood; two sisters, Dorothy Kubista of Cambridge, Md., Kathy Nye of New London; six grandchildren, Chelsea Dunn (Brandon), Caryn Tate (Jared), Ocean George Foster, Everest Rain Foster, Matthew Balzer and Derrick Balzer; two great-grandchildren, Branch Ralls Dunn and Dane Dunn; and several nieces and nephews.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

Sheila began her professional career as a licensed x-ray technician. She later worked at the Hannibal Kroger Store for 36 years, working in various departments and positions over the years. After retiring from Kroger, Sheila entered public office and was elected the Ralls County Public Administrator, an office that she held for 16 years. Sheila also previously served on the Ralls County Electric Cooperative Board.

Away from work, Sheila loved being a mother and grandmother. She rarely missed any of her children’s activities or sporting events and could always be heard in the stands cheering them on. She loved to shop, often looking for the perfect outfit or piece of jewelry. Simply being outside on the farm or mowing the grass were moments Sheila always enjoyed. A gifted athlete at a young age, Sheila enjoyed ballet and toe dancing and sports like softball and basketball. Dallas Cowboys Football and occasional visits to the casino to play the slots were also fun times for Sheila. Most of all, Sheila simply enjoyed being a wife, mom and grandmother. She was devoted to her family. Sheila was very widely known and respected throughout the community. She had a smile for everyone and made people feel important no matter what their circumstances in life.

Sheila was a member of Hydesburg United Methodist Church in Hannibal.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Locke, Richard Arnold, Lynn Hodges, Steve Whitaker, Terry Herring, Glen Timmie, Cliff Maher and Ivan Carroll.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Atkins, Ed Cunningham, and Jerry Benn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hydesburg United Methodist Church or to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com