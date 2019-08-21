Carl William Hanson, 34, of Columbia, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 of injuries sustained when hit by a speeding motorcycle.

He was born Dec. 28, 1984 in Columbia to Phillip and Brenda Hanson. He graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 2003, received his bachelor degree in 2011 from AIP in Arizona and served in United States Army Reserve. Carl was teaching English to secondary School students in Bangkok, Thailand at the time of his accident. He had previously taught English to students in Seoul, South Korea.

Carl is survived by parents Phillip and Brenda; his brothers Phillip II (Kristen) and John; nephews Anders and Cade; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held in Thailand Aug. 1. A private celebration of life will be held Sept. 28 for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider donations to Cosmopolitan Community Fund; PO Box 304; Columbia, MO 65205.