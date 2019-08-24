Judith Marie Cain, 80, of Mexico, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Forman officiating. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park Columbariums. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Judy was born Jan. 4, 1939 in Mexico, the daughter of Ezra and Gladys (Johnson) Cain.

Ms. Cain was a charter member of Friendship Baptist Church. She worked for accounting firms in Nashville, Tenn. and Columbia, until retirement, Judy volunteered at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain and was the bookkeeper for their Lifeline Program.

Survivors include one brother, Ronald (Sharon) Cain of Columbia; one sister, Ruth Ann Beasley of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews, who affectionately knew her as “Aunt Aunt Judy.”

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

