Nancy Lee Adkins, 83, of Centertown, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.

She was born on May 28, 1936 in Sedalia, a daughter of the late John T. and Blanch V. (Fowler) Corley. Nancy was united in marriage to the late Donald Adkins on March 18, 1955, in Macon.

Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia and attended Columbia College. She was a homemaker and also worked part time as a realtor for Gratz Real Estate and Auctioneering. Nancy enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA, bowling, painting, doing crafts and decorating cakes.

She is survived by her children: Linda Jackson (Steve) of Jefferson City and Cindy Rudder (Paul) of Centertown; siblings: Bettie Burdick of Columbia, Ed Corley of Columbia and Joe Palmer (Shirley) of North Carolina; grandchildren: Jarad Roark (Vanessa), April Miller (Nick), Mary Ricks (Scott), Sara Osman (Bryce) and Kate Zumwalt (Tyler); seven great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; in-laws; brother: John “Hop” Corley; and grandson: Brad Roark.

