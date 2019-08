Janice L. Eubanks, 79, of Fayette, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Linn Methodist Church in Fayette. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul UMC Church in Fayette.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.