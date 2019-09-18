Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Owens, 56, departed this world on Thursday, September 12, 2019 and into the hands of God.

Beth fought long and valiantly against a disease that she could not conquer and left this world way too soon. She will be missed by family and friends.

Beth was born in Muskogee, Okla. on September 11, 1963, moving to Columbia over 20 years ago. On July 24, 2019 Beth became engaged to Ken Ash, and they looked forward to spending a loving life together.

She is survived by three children who were the center of her universe and she loved them unequivocally—Joshua Carrow of Clark, Jacob Carrow of Columbia and Johnna Turner of Columbia; and three grandchildren, Akima Carrow, Jonah Carrow and Chase Carrow.

A private family Celebration of Life is planned.