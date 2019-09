Joetta Gebhardt, 70, of Glasgow, passed away surrounded by her loving family Monday, September 16, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. Rosary will follow at 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Church in Glasgow, with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Interment will follow at Washington Cemetery.