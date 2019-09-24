Frank Reimler, 89, of Jamestown, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, with his family by his side.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Jamestown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the St. Paul’s Evangelical Church with Rev. Steve Watson and Rev. Russell Cobb officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Frank Phillip Reimler was born on Aug. 31, 1930 in Lupus to Charles Winfred and Mary Katherine Schaffer Reimler. He was a 1949 graduate of Jamestown High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. When he returned home, he became a tool and die maker for McGraw-Edison, and then, Toastmaster, in Boonville, where he worked for 26 years.

On June 24, 1956, Frank married Janet Ann Marshall in Jamestown, where they lived their entire married life.

Frank’s favorite pastime was watching sports. He held season tickets for MU Men’s Basketball for 46 years; followed the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs; and was an ardent supporter of the Jamestown Eagles. He umpired softball and baseball for many years, as well. Some of Frank’s best friends were those he saw regularly at the California Nutrition Center.

Frank was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Jamestown. He served as the Sunday School Treasurer for nearly 50 years, served on the church board, and the cemetery board.

Frank is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet, of Jamestown; two daughters: Vicki Reimler of Columbia and Kathy Reimler of Columbia; brother Ralph of Jamestown; sister-in-law Lydia Reimler of St. Mary’s, Kan.; sister-in-law Goldie Marshall of Jamestown; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; half-sister Lily; brothers George, William and Robert; brothers-in-law Roy Bueker and Chester Marshall; and sisters-in-law Chlora Reimler and Connie Reimler.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the California Nutrition Center, California, MO, the Jamestown basketball programs, or Middle School Youth Group c/o St. Paul’s Evangelical Church, Jamestown.

Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838.

