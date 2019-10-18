Joyce Hunter Coday, 98, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Columbia Manor Care.

A visitation with concluding prayers will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Memorial Funeral Home. An additional visitation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Hartville, with burial to follow in Steele Memorial Cemetery.

Joyce was born in Astoria on July 30, 1921, the daughter of James Henry Hunter and Ada Elizabeth Graven Hunter. She graduated from Hartville High School in 1939. On Sept. 9, 1944 in Seymour, she was united in marriage to Thomas Reed Coday, who preceded her in death. At the encouragement of her father, Joyce went to business school so she could help run the family store. Those same skills and dedication blessed the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia, where Joyce worked as the financial secretary for many years. Her ability with numbers helped her to remember all the birthdays and important dates in her family’s life. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She deeply cared for each one of them. She will be remembered by the grandchildren as being caring and funny.

Joyce is survived by her children, Suzanne Lippard of Columbia, Thomas Reed Coday, Jr. (Ione) of Federal Way, Wash., Roger Coday of Columbia and Carla Haggard of Lebanon; a sister, Wilda Cogdill of Springfield; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Berniece Coday and June Speight; and three brothers, Darrell Hunter, Donald Hunter and Laverne Hunter.

