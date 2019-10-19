Hubert Ray Forsee, 84, of Centralia, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.

Ray’s Life Celebration service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.

Ray was born on March 18, 1935 in Hinton, the son of Hubert and Nettie M. (Blackburn) Forsee. His father was later married to Anna Sue (Crews).

On June 26, 1955 in Centralia, Ray married Mary Lou Dowell, and she survives.

Ray was a graduate of Centralia High School. After high school, Ray went to work for A.B. Chance Company, working there for 42 years until his retirement.

He loved to golf, go hunting and woodworking.

Along with his wife, Mary Lou, Ray is survived by his children, Michael Ray Forsee and wife Jan of Centralia, daughter, Joanna Kay Forsee Steele and husband Bill of Shawnee, Kan.; grandchildren, Trenton Coleman and wife Jessica, Kristen Rae Jeffery and husband Jeremy, Tyler Wilson Forsee and wife Megan; great-grandchildren, Caleb Jeffery, Jordan Jeffery, Myka Jeffery, Brady Coleman, Trinity Reiss, Grayson Forsee, Paisley Forsee and Gannon Forsee; sisters-in-law, Pat Forsee of Sedalia and Anna Ruth Rusch of Centralia; nieces Brenda Balke, Missy Rusch and Carla Creel; and nephews, Joe Forsee and Denny Rusch.

Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Dudley Forsee; and a nephew, Steve Forsee.

Memorial donations are suggested to the First Christian Church of Centralia or the Alzheimer’s Association, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

