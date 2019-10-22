Mary Grace (Gracie) Kircher, 92, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Lodge near Fayette.

Visitation for Gracie will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Howard Funeral Home with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Mary Grace Ankrom Kircher was born Oct. 23, 1926 near a town called Shaw in Boone County, the daughter of Ora and Abbie May “Griffin” Ankrom. She graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia in May of 1945. Upon graduation, she was employed by MFA Insurance in Columbia until her marriage to Leroy Kircher, Jr. on Feb. 26, 1949. They were married for 62 years. Gracie and husband Leroy had a dairy farm in Boone County until September 1961 when they moved to New Franklin, and farmed in the Howard County bottoms and fed cattle until retirement. She enjoyed fishing, raising chickens and picking up pecans and walnuts but most of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons Randy (Gayle) Kircher and Kendall (Lisa) Kircher; grandchildren Teresa (Cody) Martin, Daniel (Paige) Kircher, Brad Kircher, Abby (Josh) Graver and Sam (Travis) Crowley; and six great-grandchildren.

Mary Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Kircher, Jr.; her mother, Abbie Ankrom; her father and step-mother, Ora and Bess Ankrom; and her sister, Thelma Halbert.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

