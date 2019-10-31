Harold Richard Elder, 81, of Columbia, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 28, 2019 at home, with those who loved him and those he loved by his side.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment in the mausoleum will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Richard was born Aug. 25, 1938 in Boone County, the son of Roger W. Elder and Helen Roy (Gossett) Elder Grissum, who preceded him in death. He was united in marriage in Columbia on Feb. 5, 1960 to Carolyn Sue Rhodes, who survives. Richard went to work at age 13 in the hay fields, and worked for several companies around Columbia until he was employed by Twin City and Airborne Express, where he retired after 30 years. Richard loved hunting, fishing and country music shows.

Survivors include his wife; three daughters: Sheri Elaine Malm of Columbia, Lori Louise Madoll (Terry) of Minnesota and Kelli Sue Bias of Columbia; one son: Richard Earl Elder (Angela) of Herman; 11 grandchildren: Chuck Aust, Corey Aust, Steven DeVore, Stephanie Key, Jessica Pollock, Skylar Bias, Jordan Aust, John Michael Bias, Haley Aust, Cheyenne Elder and Ayden Elder; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by two half-brothers: Wayne Grissum and Robert Grissum; his sister: Marilyn Martin; and an infant brother: Eugene Elder.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.