Rebecca Jane Rastkar, 75, formerly raised in Neosho, lived in Columbia, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Saint Charles, following a 15 month journey of health complications.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church Cemetery.

Becky was born on Sept. 17, 1944 in Neosho, the daughter of Knowless Everett Myers and Emma Luellla Beaver. On Dec. 20, 1969 she was united in marriage to Abdolreza Rastkar, who survives.

Becky spent her life caring for others. She was a nurse for 50 years and she worked as an RN, CFNP in hospitals, doctor offices and University of Missouri. She was given many awards and accolades throughout the years. She was respected by all who worked with her. As a care coordinator she was responsible for nearly 500 patients. She retired in 2011 to spend time with her grandchildren. Rebecca was a member of the Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church in Columbia. In addition to all the care she gave at work, she also cared at home. She loved her children and grandchildren. She attended as many of their events as she could. If anyone needed something she would make sure they got it. In addition to raising her own two children, there were often times that a neighbor child or friend needed a place to crash and Becky would welcome them in. At home and at work Becky brought a big smile and plenty of care to everyone she met.

Becky is survived by her husband, Abdolreza; one son, Ali Benjamin Rastkar (fiancée, Carolina Gill) of Jefferson City; one daughter, Marian Galloway (husband, Shad) of St. Charles; one brother, James Henry Myers (wife, Cindy) of Columbia; and six grandchildren: Jonah, Ella, Kaylie, Kamden, Karson and Bella.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; and a brother, William.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.