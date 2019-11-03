Patrick Clifford Chrouser, 79, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

Friends will gather to celebrate his life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Memorial Funeral Home.

Pat was born in Menominee, Mich. on June 3, 1940 to Clifford Chrouser and Mildred (Schwartz) Chrouser. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Shirley Diane Chrouser; and four brothers, Tom Chrouser, Jim Chrouser, John Brunstrom and Richard Brunstrom. Pat is survived by three children, Tim Chrouser, Laura Lindsay (Tony) of Hallsville and Andrea Chrouser of Haymarket, Va.; and grandsons Dalton Lindsay (Kristin) of Kansas City and Logan Lindsay of Hallsville.

He was a Hickman High School graduate (Class of 1957) and served in The United States Air Force (1957-1962). After returning from duty, he returned to Columbia where he worked for the Gas Company and later GTE, where he retired after 27 years. After sampling retirement, he decided to continue working and was employed by the University of Missouri for seven years. Pat and Diane later moved to Decatur, Ala., where he worked part-time at Home Depot, followed by their final move to Foley, Ala. to enjoy sandy beaches and palm trees.

Pat was a hardworking man, with a foundation built on integrity and lived by the concept of “paying it forward.” In his spare time, he would spend hours gardening and working in his flowerbeds, polishing a Chevy Street Rod in the garage or just sitting and reading old western books in his recliner or bird watching from the patio. He was also an avid coin collector, deer hunter and fisherman, hobbies that he shared with his grandsons.

Pat will be missed by all that knew him, but there is peace in knowing he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Diane, and surrounded by family and friends once again.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, Medical Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit, 4401 Wornall Rd. Kansas City, MO 64111.