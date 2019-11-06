Kristina Linnette Hastings, 45, of Columbia, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Bible Baptist Church, 4275 E. Highway WW in Columbia, and will be officiated by Pastor Jeff Ables. Family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery will follow the service.

Kristina was born in Monett on Oct. 6, 1974 to Rick and Linda Shore Jaques. While attending High School in Cassville she met and fell in love with Jeff Hastings. They were married on June 29, 1996. Kristina graduated from The University of Central Missouri with a degree in Elementary Education. She served faithfully as pastor's wife at Bible Baptist Church in Columbia. She was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed homeschooling her children.

Kristina is survived by her loving husband, Jeff and their six children, Kaitlyn (Carson) Brown, Bethany, Allison, Lydia, Madelyn and Luke, all of Columbia; parents, Rick and Linda Shore Jaques; four siblings, Jeremy (Patricia) Jaques of Highlandville, Kimberly (David) Hicks, Carlin (Brandon) Lakey and Kayla (Rick) Ragsdale, all of Cassville.

Kristina enjoyed scrapbooking, decorating and home making. She deeply loved her husband, children, family, friends and church, but most of all her Saviour.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church in Kristina's memory, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave, Columbia MO 65202.

