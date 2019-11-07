Connie Wright, 71, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at University of Missouri Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Court Street United Methodist Church. Friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton. Interment will be in Southside Cemetery. Repast will be in the John C. Harris Community Building on Sycamore Street.

She was born in Fulton on Dec. 26, 1947, the daughter of the late Frederick Thompson and the late Bernice (Lee) Thompson.

On Sept. 27, 1967, Connie was united in marriage to Kenneth M. Wright. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2013.

Connie retired from Masons Eye Institute Clinic, where she worked as a receptionist, following 23 years of service, to care for her beloved mother. She was baptized at Second Christian Church. Connie enjoyed flower gardening, watching her soaps and TV, dancing and going to parties. Her morning ritual was to have a cup of coffee on her porch and call each of her sisters. Some of her fondest memories were of holidays spent with her family. MawMaw Connie took an active role in the lives of her family and was instrumental in raising her grandchildren, Sadé and Baby D. Her last wishes were to be an organ donor and to help others.

Connie’s memory will be cherished by her daughters, Robin Wright of Fulton, Angela Wright-Cave (Kip) of Columbia and Debbie Wright-Alexander (Theodia Jr.) of St. Louis; son, Kenneth M. Wright-Robinson of Fulton; brother, George Thompson of St. Louis; sisters, Freddie Jackson (Larry) of Mexico, Joyce Thompson of Fulton, Mary Galbreath of Fulton and Janet Freelon (Rex) of Columbia; aunts, Carolyn Lee, Bonnie Morgan and Willa Day; twelve grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her parents, and husband, Connie was preceded in death by brothers, Charles T. and Frederick Thompson; grandson, Trey Lamont Wright; and great-grandson, Deon Galbreath III.

Memorial donations are suggested to Dialysis Clinic Inc., c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

