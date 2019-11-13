Peggy Laverne Mallory, age 69, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital.

She was born Oct. 5, 1950 in Columbia, the daughter of Derby Thomas and Betty Belle (Pauley) Rippeto. She retired from the University, where she was a custodian. Peggy loved her family and was a big fan of wrestling and watching western movies.

Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019; visitation will be held one hour prior.

Survivors include her lifelong companion, Larry Thomas Poe; her son, Thomas Earl (Shelley) Mallory of Hallsville; one daughter, Donna Sue Mallory of Topeka, Kan.; four grandchildren, Damian (Amanda) Cavanaugh, Britney Mallory, Kayse Mallory and Marie Mallory; and one great-grandson, Cayson Cavanaugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jimmy Rippeto; and three sisters, Bonne Carl, Wanda Worley and Arlene Wieberg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Woodcrest Cemetery in care of the family.